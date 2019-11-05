Nolan Lawson shares what he has learned about accessibility

Over the past year and a half, I have ventured time and again into the federated Mastodon social network. In those ventures, I have contributed bug reports to both the Mastodon client as well as some alternative clients on the web, iOS, and Android.

One of those clients, a single-page, progressive web app, is Pinafore by Nolan Lawson. He had set out to create a fast, light-weight, and accessible, client from the ground up. When I started to use Pinafore, I immediately noticed that a lot of thought and effort had already gone into the client and I could immediately start using it.

I then started contributing some bug reports, and over time, Nolan has improved what was already very good tremendously, by adding more keyboard support, so that even as a screen reader user, one can use Pinafore without using virtual buffers, various light and dark themes, support for reducing animations, and much, much more.

And now, Nolan has shared what he has learned about accessibility in the process. His post is an excellent recollection of some of the challenges when dealing with an SPA, cross-platform, taking into account screen readers, keyboard users, styling stuff etc., and how to overcome those obstacles. It is an excellent read which contains suggestions and food for thought for many web developers. Enjoy the read!

Advertisements