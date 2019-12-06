Do's and don'ts on Hamburger menus

Posted on by Marco

Today, just a quick reading tip for you. Michael Scharnagl posted a great article on Wednesday about when to use Hamburger menus, when not to use them, and what to consider for each decision. And that includes accessibility. Thank you, Michael!

