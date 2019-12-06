Do's and don'ts on Hamburger menus

Today, just a quick reading tip for you. Michael Scharnagl posted a great article on Wednesday about when to use Hamburger menus, when not to use them, and what to consider for each decision. And that includes accessibility. Thank you, Michael!
Making Accessibility Accessible
