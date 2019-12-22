WordPress accessibility team member, Gutenberg contributor

Posted on by Marco

My recent frequent blogging about Gutenberg has led to some really productive changes.

One change is that my profile on WordPress.org now shows that I am also contributing to the accessibility effort. The accessibility team mostly consists of volunteers. And now, I am one of them as well.

I also started contributing more than issues to Gutenberg. I can also review and label issues and pull requests now. There are some exciting changes ahead that I helped test and review in the past few days, and I promise I’ll blog about them once they are in an official plugin release.

It is my hope that my contributions will help bring the accessibility forward in a good direction for all. I’d like to thank both the other members of the WordPress accessibility team as well as the maintainers of Gutenberg for welcoming me to the community.

Published by Marco

Jahrgang 1973, 80er-Jahre-Kind, Katzenliebhaber, verheiratet mit der besten Ehefrau von der Welt, blind, Barrierefreiheit, technikaffin