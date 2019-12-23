Happy Chanukka

Posted on by Marco

Wishing all of my readers who celebrate it, a very happy Chanukka!

This year, Chanukka started at sundown on December 22 and runs through December 30. It coincides with Christmas. And as it so happens, the muslim mayor of London kicked off the Chanukka celebrations from a Christmas tree last night. In a world where there are so many separating thoughts and actions becoming more prominent again, endangering the free and open societies of some western countries, these connecting events are more important than ever.

Let me close by sharing with you a musical wish for a happy Chanukka by one of my favorite bands, the Canadians Walk Off The Earth, featuring Scott Helman.

Share your thoughts

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Published by Marco

Jahrgang 1973, 80er-Jahre-Kind, Katzenliebhaber, verheiratet mit der besten Ehefrau von der Welt, blind, Barrierefreiheit, technikaffin