Wishing all of my readers who celebrate it, a very happy Chanukka!

This year, Chanukka started at sundown on December 22 and runs through December 30. It coincides with Christmas. And as it so happens, the muslim mayor of London kicked off the Chanukka celebrations from a Christmas tree last night. In a world where there are so many separating thoughts and actions becoming more prominent again, endangering the free and open societies of some western countries, these connecting events are more important than ever.

Welcome to london…where the Muslim mayor of London kicks off the Jewish festival of Chanukah metre from a giant Christmas tree on one of the most famous sites in the world @JLC_uk @JewishLondon @ChabadUK @JewishNewsUK @sadiqkhan pic.twitter.com/5V8sUtaeE5 — Justin Cohen (@CohenJust) December 22, 2019

Let me close by sharing with you a musical wish for a happy Chanukka by one of my favorite bands, the Canadians Walk Off The Earth, featuring Scott Helman.