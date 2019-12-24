Merry Christmas, everyone!

To everyone who celebrates it, a very merry Christmas!

That’s it, folks! This concludes 30 days of continuous blogging. Over the last month, I shared a few tutorials, a few web development tips, thoughts on Gutenberg in various shape or form, told you how I made a graph accessible, was a bit sentimental, had a bit of reviews, some hints on products on sale that are accessible, and more. Feel free to dig around the blog if you like, they’ll all be there. This was a fun experiment, but if I do this again next year, I’ll probably stick to a classic advent calendar. 😉

As you read this, my wife and I’ll already be with my parents and sister. In Germany, it is tradition to do the presents on Christmas eve, under the Christmas tree, and spend the 25th and 26th of December either receiving family visitors, or visit others. And yes, we’ll have Kartoffelsalat und Würstchen, as is tradition on Christmas eve in northern Germany as well. 😉

By the time you read this, we’ll already be Home for christmas, as Robbie Williams sings it so beautifully on his current album The Christmas Present. So from my family to yours: A very merry Christmas!